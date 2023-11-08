AN exhibition of painting, drawing and contemporary craft inspired by the “natural beauty of the estuary valley and forest landscape” has launched in Newnham.
‘River to Forest’, an exhibition of paintings by Sharon Harvey, opened on Saturday (November 4) and runs until December 23 at Newnham’s The Sanctuary.
Sharon opened The Sanctuary after moving to the area in 2021, and holds a First Class Honours Degree in Fine Art from Winchester School of Art.
Her paintings are inspired by the natural world, “from botanical forms to the endless horizons of wide-open spaces”.
The paintings in the exhibition explore “the landscape of the beautiful Severn estuary” where she lives and works.
The Sanctuary will also host a free artist talk with Sharon and local ceramics artist Karen Tacy on November 30.
Attendees will learn about the artists’ process and inspiration during the hour-long talk, organised by local art collective FarOpen.
There will be an opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and cheese whist browsing the work in the gallery before heading upstairs to The Studio for the talk.
Opening hours for the gallery are Tuesday - Friday 11.00 - 5.00 & Saturday 12.00 - 4.00.
For more information about the gallery and exhibition, go to www.thesanctuarygallery.com.