Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 8pm May 30 to 6am July 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Huntley multiway traffic lights for surveys.
• M50, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct two to M5 jct eight, lane closures for drainage works.
• M5, from 9pm June 7 to 5.59am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, Gloucester Services closed for road markings renewal.
• A40, from 7am June 12 to 5pm June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross temporary two-way traffic lights for landslide works.
• M4, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm June 14 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm June 14 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M5, from 9pm June 19 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to 13 lane closure for technology works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.