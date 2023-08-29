Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 8pm August 24 to 5am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 Wyndbrook, Lane closure on behalf of DfT.
• A449, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to jct two, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction works.
• A40, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood to Highnam roundabout traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M48, from 7am to 12.30pm on August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions Severn Bridge closed for Half Marathon event. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 10pm August 29 to 6am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Forest Gate;, junction with A4136 to Lea;, junction with Church Road - carriageway closure for horticulture works, diversion for light traffic via A4136, B4224 and vice versa, diversion for HGV's via A417, M50 and vice versa.
• M5, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 - carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for electrical works, diversion via leaving M5 at, junction 12 and re-joining immediately northbound.
• M5, from 7pm August 30 to 11.59pm August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip road - lane closure for Gloucestershire Council works.
• M48, from 10pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 1 entry slip road closure for horticulture works, diversion via M48, exit, junction 2, turn to join M48 eastbound.
• M48, from 10pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 exit slip road closure for horticulture works, diversion via M48, exit, junction 2, turn to join M48 eastbound to junction 1.
• A40, from 9am September 4 to 3.30pm September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions A4136 to A48 Stop and Go signs for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.