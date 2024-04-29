Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 10pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closures for barrier repair.
• A40, from 7pm April 30 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Highnam to Birdwood, rolling traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 10pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam to Over roundabout - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 9pm May 3 to 6am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 1, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority networks.
• M48, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M48, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 2 to junction 23 M4 carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent, diversion via M48/M4 eastbound, turn at, junction 20 and return westbound, M4 via Prince of Wales bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.