Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7pm September 22 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 diversion Route, on behalf of National Grid (West Midlands).
• M5, from 10pm September 21 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 11A to 12 lane closures for resurfacing.
• M5, from 10pm September 28 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A449, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct three, slip road closure for inspection works.
• M48, from 6am October 7 to 8pm October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Dursley Cross used as a diversion route for BT closure of Glasshouse Hill local road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.