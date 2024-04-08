Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 11pm April 12 to 8pm April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 2 to junction 23 M4 carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent, diversion via M48/M4 eastbound, turn at, junction 20 and return westbound, M4 via Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 9pm April 17 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M50, from 9pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 9pm April 22 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Huntley mobile lane closures for drainage.
• M48, from 10pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.