Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from midnight, April 26 to 11.49pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M48, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 both directions mobile lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Highnam to Over lane closures for electrical works.
• M50, from 9pm May 2 to 6am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct two entry slip road, slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• M4, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A40, from 9am May 15 to 3pm May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions A4136 to A48 Stop and Go signs for horticultural works.
• M4, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.