Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for urgent carriageway repairs.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A449, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for barrier safety repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority networks.
• M48, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Huntley mobile lane closures for drainage.
• M5, from 10pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for horticulture works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.