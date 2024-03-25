Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9pm March 25 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, A4137 to Wilton, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 entry slip road closed for horticulture, diversion via M4 westbound to junction 23a and return.
• M48, from 7pm April 8 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.