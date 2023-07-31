Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from midnight, July 29 to 11.59pm August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 7.30pm July 28 to 6am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 closed between exit and entry slip road for carriageway repairs. Diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, from M5, junction 8 to junction 2, carriageway closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 6pm August 1 to 3am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A449, from 9pm August 1 to 5am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions jct two to jct four, carriageway closure for structure inspections.
• M48, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm August 7 to midnight, August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 9pm August 7 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct four, carriageway closure for drainage.
• M48, from 7pm August 9 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M48, from 7pm August 9 to 6am August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M5, from 8am to 6pm on August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 hard shoulder closure for CCTV surveys.
• M5, from 8am to 6pm on August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 14 hard shoulder closure for CCTV surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.