Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am September 23 to 3pm September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam Woods to Churcham two-way signals for resurfacing.
• A38, from 9pm September 23 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 Both directions M5 jct eight to M50, junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A40, from 9pm September 23 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 westbound, Wilton to Old Forge, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highway and local authority network.
• M5, from 9.30am September 24 to 3.30pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip lane closure for Gloucestershire County Council grass cutting works.
• A40, from 7pm September 24 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Highnam traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 7pm September 25 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 9.30pm September 25 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M4, from 9.30pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 9.30pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• A40, from 10pm October 1 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 7pm October 7 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Huntley multiway traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works. Includes diversion onto the A40 Huntley to Birdwood, for closure of Grange Court Lane.
• A38, from 9pm October 7 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.