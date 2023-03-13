Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from midnight, March 9 to 11.59pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood traffic lights in place for BT works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further 14 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M50, from 9am to 6pm on March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct 3, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• M50, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct two to jct 3, lane closure for electrical works.
• M5, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 14 to 13 lane closure for structure inspections.
• M50, from 9pm March 13 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions between M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Over to Highnam lane closures and right turn lane closures for street lighting, diversion westbound to Highnam Rbt and return, No access to Linton Farm from eastbound, on 17/03-21/03. Diversion to Over Rbt and return.
• A40, from 8pm March 14 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 borth directions from A49 Wilton Roundabout to A4137 Marstow jct, carriageway closure for drainage works, filter drain renewal.
• M4, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound, carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm March 17 to 6am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure 24 / seven for maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm March 17 to 6am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure 24 / seven for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm March 21 to 6am March 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from midnight, March 22 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope multiway traffic lights in place for BT works.
• M48, from 7pm March 27 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.