Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from midnight, September 16 to 11.59pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood stop and go signs in place for Virgin Media works.
• A40, from midnight, September 14 to 11.59pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 exit slip closed for structure maintenance. Diversion via, junction 23a and M48 eastbound.
• M50, from 8am to 4.30pm on September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, lane closure for structure - maintenance.
• M5, from 10pm September 21 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 11A to 12 lane closures for resurfacing.
• M5, from 10pm September 28 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A449, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct three, slip road closure for inspection works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.