Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm April 3 to 6am April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 entry slip road closed for horticulture, diversion via M4 westbound to junction 23a and return.
• M4, from 11pm April 5 to 8pm April 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm April 8 to 6am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M48, from 9pm April 10 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 11pm April 12 to 8pm April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 2 to junction 23 M4 carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road Agent, diversion via M48/M4 eastbound, turn at, junction 20 and return westbound, M4 via Prince of Wales bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.