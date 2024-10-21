Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 9pm October 7 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am to 2pm on October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Birdwood to Huntley two-way signals for signage.
• M50, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, Gorsley to Dymock, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm October 21 to 6am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M5, from 9pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 lane closure for electrical works.
• M4, from 9pm October 24 to 6am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M50, from 9pm October 25 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.