Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights for barrier works.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 8pm March 14 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 borth directions from A49 Wilton Roundabout to A4137 Marstow jct, carriageway closure for drainage works, filter drain renewal.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A449, from 9pm April 17 to 6am April 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 entry slip, carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A40, from midnight, April 20 to 11.49pm May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.