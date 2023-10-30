Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from midnight, October 30 to 11.59pm November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Churcham used as a diversion for Gigaclear closure of Bulley Lane.
• A38, from 9pm October 30 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct one to M5 jct eight, lane and carriageway closures for white lining/road markings.
• M48, from 6am November 4 to 8pm November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M48, from 6am November 4 to 8pm November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 9pm November 8 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.