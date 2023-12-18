Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 8pm December 17 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for urgent carriageway repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.