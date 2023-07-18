Ross Town Council has revealed the details for their eagerly anticipated series of free history walking tours, the “Ross Heritage Walks”.
The inaugural free guided walk will set the tone on Wednesday, July 26, at 10.30am, launching from the Market House in the heart of the town, as all of the walks will be.
Local historian, Heather Hurley, along with other esteemed tour guides, Rosemary Sutton, Mark Sanderson, and Phillip Gray, will navigate participants on the “Ross-on-Wye Riverside Walk”. The tour will traverse time, uncovering the river’s instrumental role in shaping the local industry, trade, transport, and tourism.
Those interested in the “Ross Heritage Walks” can book their free place via Eventbrite or alternatively reach out to the Ross Town Council office via phone or email for further details. The office’s phone number is 01989562373 and the email is [email protected].
The entire series of heritage walks start and finish at the Market House. Participants with well-behaved dogs on leads are invited to bring their pets along. Suggestions for lunch venues will be provided following each walk, making for a delightful day out.
The upcoming walks offer an exciting mix of themes and levels of difficulty, all set to engage and intrigue history enthusiasts and casual walkers alike. The second tour, “Historical Ross & its Hidden Gems”, will be led by Rosemary Sutton, unravelling the intriguing history of the town’s ancient buildings and answering burning questions about its blue plaques. This gentle one-mile stroll is tailored to remain within the town centre, offering an easy difficulty level.
Mark Sanderson of createROSS will guide the third tour, “The Museum Without Walls”, offering a unique augmented reality experience. Participants can virtually witness the 1862 Underhill buildings, the 1724 Rood Screen in St Mary’s Church, and King George IV’s passage along Wye Street in 1821, among other snapshots of the town’s past, no longer visible to the naked eye. This fascinating tour can be experienced via a free downloadable app or through supplied devices and is categorised as easy in difficulty.
The concluding tour of the series, the “Ross-on-Wye Sculpture Trail”, led by Philip Gray, covers one and a half miles. It takes walkers through the older parts of the town and down to the river, showcasing the town’s remarkable sculptures, including three metal installations by local sculptor Walenty Pytel, depicting swans, salmon, and mallards. This walk is rated moderately easy, beginning on pavements and predominantly featuring off-road footpaths.
A wealth of heritage and local lore is waiting to be enjoyed though this roster of scenic and historic walks.
The Ross Heritage Walks, brought to you by Ross Town Council, promise a memorable exploration of the illustrious past and scenic beauty of Ross-on-Wye, a true celebration of local history and natural splendour. Be sure to book your place soon to avoid disappointment.