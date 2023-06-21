An imaginative burst of creativity is expected from the local schools as they partake in a writing contest. The entries, a tapestry of youthful thoughts and ideas, will be displayed proudly at the library, adding an extra dimension to the festival’s allure. The town is set to morph into a life-sized storybook as a unique book character trail weaves its way through the Ross shops. Children will delight in spotting their beloved characters, fostering an appreciation for the magic of reading.