My mother-in-law Nora Hart died in April 2020. It was a non COVID related death but we obviously had to abide by the restrictions like everybody else. It was an incredibly difficult time for my wife Lynn and her brother Kenny with all the usual societal conventions of a funeral and wake reduced to a dozen of us saying goodbye at the graveside. Though it all seems like an eternity ago I know many people still struggle with the trauma of both COVID and the restrictions so many of us did our very best to observe.