After a very successful first gathering of the Ross Ross Welsh Speakers and Leaners ‘Sgwrs’ Group last month at St Mary’s Church, we shall be meeting again at the Coffee @ St Marys this week on Saturday April 1 anytime from 10:30 to 12 noon at St Mary’s Church.
It is all informal - no booking required, it’s just a gathering of Welsh Speakers and Leaners who just want to have a ‘sgwrs’, which means a chat in welsh, or you can just come along and listen. You can buy a coffee and delicious cake and come and go as you please.