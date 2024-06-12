INDEPENDENT Bookshop Week is a celebration of independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland. .
The event next week highlights the vital role independent bookshops play in their communities, and to encourage consumers to shop for their summer reads with their local independent bookshop.
As well as offering a wide range of beautiful books to choose from, Rossiter Books is holding three fantastic author events during the week.
Tiffany Murray will be in conversation with Jude Rogers at Bridges in Monmouth, discussing her memoir My Family and Other Rock Stars on Tuesday 18th June 7pm.
Tickets £9 each are available from Rossiter Books on 01600 775 572 or via rossiterbooks.co.uk
My Family and Other Rock Stars is Tiff's remarkable, truly unique story of growing up in a rural idyll at the legendary Rockfield Studios near Monmouth, of Cordon Bleu cookery and of a childhood where the chances of bumping into Freddie Mercury playing piano, or a group of Hell's Angels turning up to record for Lemmy, or even the hope of David Bowie appearing, were as normal as hopscotch and homework.
Harriet Wistrich – Sister in Law is on Wednesday 19th June at 7pm at Parabola Arts Centre, Cheltenham.
One of Britain’s foremost lawyers, Harriet will talk about her life as a lawyer, activist and feminist fighting for justice in a system designed by men.
For more than quarter of a century, Harriet Wistrich has fought the corner of people from all walks of life let down by our justice system.
She has been at the forefront of some historic and ground-breaking legal victories, from helping the victims of taxi driver and serial rapist John Worboys, to representing a pioneering group of the women caught up in the ‘spy cops’ scandal – women deceived into forming long-term relationships with men later revealed to be undercover police officers.
Tickets £8 each are available from Rossiter Books 01242 373 815 or via rossiterbooks.co.uk
A Robin Stevens Celebration Event is also on Saturday 22nd June 2pm at Parabola Arts Centre, Cheltenham.
This year Puffin are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Robin Stevens’ award-winning and bestselling Murder Most Unladylike – starring the iconic school girl detective duo Daisy Wells and Hazel Wong.
Combining Golden Age Crime with boarding school nostalgia, this became the first book in a trailblazing series that would go on to define the children’s murder mystery genre.
Join Robin Stevens at this very special fan event at Parabola Arts Centre and Cheltenham Ladies’ College – the real-life inspiration for Deepdean School for Girls!
Fans will get to ask Robin their burning questions, have their book signed, join in a bun break, enjoy lots of fun themed activities and go on a very special Murder Most Unladylike tour of the Ladies’ College.
One adult and one child are £16 (includes one copy of the book) or one adult and two children are £18 (inc copy of the book) are available on 01242 373 815 or via rossiterbooks.co.uk