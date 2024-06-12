My Family and Other Rock Stars is Tiff's remarkable, truly unique story of growing up in a rural idyll at the legendary Rockfield Studios near Monmouth, of Cordon Bleu cookery and of a childhood where the chances of bumping into Freddie Mercury playing piano, or a group of Hell's Angels turning up to record for Lemmy, or even the hope of David Bowie appearing, were as normal as hopscotch and homework.