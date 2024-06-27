A 20-YEAR-OLD drug dealer whose £3,200 cocaine stash fell out in front of security guards at a Wye Valley music festival has been sentenced to 28 months behind bars.
Vinnie Mortlock, 20, was arrested after police were called to the Balter Festival at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday, May 24.
Prosecutor Alex Orndal told Cardiff Crown Court: “During an interaction with a security guard for unrelated matters, a significant amount of drugs fell out of his bag when he was being spoken to by security.
“He was detained by staff and the police were contacted.”
More than 37 grammes of cocaine in 69 snap bags were seized with a street value of up to £3,210 alongside £1,000 in cash.
Mortlock, who claims to have been homeless since he was 17, only responded 'no comment' during police interviews and failed to provide a PIN for his iPhone.
He admitted a charge of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
The court heard he had no previous convictions, but had admitted to a probation officer to havig previously supplied cannabis.
Mortlock's barrister Tom Roberts said: “He regrets the decision he made and the impact it has had on his loved ones, his friends and himself.
“He said he wasn’t thinking straight.
“The defendant says he has been homeless since he was 17. He became involved through his own naivety and immaturity.
“The defendant was vulnerable to exploitation.”
The court herad he had been emplyed but had been unable to work since suffering an accident.
sending Mortlock to a young offenders' institute for two and a quarter years, Judge Recorder IWL Jones, said: “It’s very sad to see someone so young involved in such serious criminality.
“You were at that music festival to deal and you were doing it, you accept, for money.
“You know as well as I do that controlled drugs are a very serious problem in our society.
“They destroy lives, they destroy families and they have put you before me.”
Mortlock was told he would serve half his sentence in custody before being released on licence.