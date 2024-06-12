INDEPENDENT Bookshop Week is a celebration of independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland. .
The event next week highlights the vital role independent bookshops play in their communities, and to encourage consumers to shop for their summer reads with their local independent bookshop.
As well as offering a wide range of beautiful books to choose from, Rossiter Books based locally in Monmouth and. Ross is holding a fantastic author event during the week.
Tiffany Murray will be in conversation with Jude Rogers at Bridges in Monmouth, discussing her memoir My Family and Other Rock Stars on Tuesday 18th June 7pm.
Tickets £9 each are available from Rossiter Books on 01600 775 572 or via rossiterbooks.co.uk
My Family and Other Rock Stars is Tiff's remarkable, truly unique story of growing up in a rural idyll at the legendary Rockfield Studios near Monmouth, of Cordon Bleu cookery and of a childhood where the chances of bumping into Freddie Mercury playing piano, or a group of Hell's Angels turning up to record for Lemmy, or even the hope of David Bowie appearing, were as normal as hopscotch and homework.