ROTARY Club member Guy Wilson has been given the organisation's highest award for his outstanding work in giving humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Guy was presented with the Paul Harris Fellowship – named after the founder of the charitable organisation – by David Burr in one of his final acts as president of the Chepstow and District Rotary.
Mr Burr said: “Guy's dedication to helping those in need in Ukraine is truly inspiring.
“His efforts have made a significant difference, and we are proud to acknowledge his contributions with this fellowship.”
The meeting at Abbey Mill in Tintern also saw Mr Burr pass the president's chain to Guy's father Chris.
Expressing his gratitude, Chris said: “It is an honour to step into the role of president for the third time.
“Since its establishment some 61 years ago our club continues to serve our community.
“I look forward to building on the strong foundation that David has laid and working with our members to continue making a positive impact in our community.”
Mr Burr said: “ “We are thrilled to welcome Rotarian Chris Wilson back as our new president.
“Chris has shown exceptional dedication and leadership within our club, and I am confident that he will continue to drive our mission forward with passion and integrity.”
Chris lives in Beachley with his wife Dee and is well known around the town for his work with the armed forces charity SSAFA.
He served for 32 years in the Royal Navy, rising to the rank of commander, before taking a senior position in the defence industry for a further 20 years.
Chris presented Mr Burr with a prestigious Paul Harris sapphire award for his exemplary service and commitment.
He said: “I am deeply grateful for the support of my fellow Rotarians and look forward to continuing to serve our community.”
One of Mr Wilson's first engagements as president was to visit Tutshill Church of England Primary School where he presented dictionaries to representatives of each year group.