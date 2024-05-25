HUNDREDS of rowers from across the country are making a splash at the two-day Monmouth Regatta on the River Wye this weekend.
Monmouth Rowing Club’s annual event, which dates back to the early 1930s, has attracted a bumper entry of 209 boats for Saturday’s 1500m event, and 186 for Sunday’s 750m sprint.
The combined fleet of 394 boats is up nearly 100 boats from 2023, despite many juniors heading to the three-day National Schools’ Regatta on the London 2012 Olympic Lake.
Clubs racing include the likes of Bath and Cardiff universities, Nottingham, Evesham, City of Oxford and Dart Totnes and Exeter from the West Country.
Others include Stratford-upon-Avon, Aberystwyth, Llandaff and Staines from the Thames, while local juniors from Monmouth School, Monmouth School for Girls and Monmouth Comprehensive will be defending home waters.
Entry is free with a riverside bar and catering, with racing from 9am to around 5pm both days.
For more information, see www.monmouthrc.org.uk/regatta