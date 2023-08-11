Prominent Ross-on-Wye poet, Brian Jackson, experienced the honour of receiving acknowledgment from the Royal household. After being inspired by The King's Coronation oath, where a particular emphasis was laid on 'service', echoing his previous motto as the Prince of Wales, 'Ich Dien' (I Serve), Jackson crafted a heartfelt poem titled 'Ich Dien'. Sent to The King in May, he had almost given up hope of a response. Yet, on August 10, to his delight, he was presented with a letter emblazoned with the Royal crest. The contents? An appreciation letter and a souvenir card, autographed by their majesties, featuring them in their resplendent ceremonial robes.