Prominent Ross-on-Wye poet, Brian Jackson, experienced the honour of receiving acknowledgment from the Royal household. After being inspired by The King's Coronation oath, where a particular emphasis was laid on 'service', echoing his previous motto as the Prince of Wales, 'Ich Dien' (I Serve), Jackson crafted a heartfelt poem titled 'Ich Dien'. Sent to The King in May, he had almost given up hope of a response. Yet, on August 10, to his delight, he was presented with a letter emblazoned with the Royal crest. The contents? An appreciation letter and a souvenir card, autographed by their majesties, featuring them in their resplendent ceremonial robes.
This isn't Brian Jackson's first brush with royal recognition. During Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee, he had composed 'English Above All', a poem in tribute to the British populace. The Queen had graciously responded with a courteous acknowledgment.
The Gazette reported last year that Brian took centre stage, offering a charity performance at St Mary's church. The event, believed to be a premiere for St Mary's, showcased “poetry with music”, with meticulously curated visuals and musical accompaniments reflecting the event's core themes. All proceeds from the event were generously donated to St Mary’s.
Highlighting his longstanding association with royal commemorations, during Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee celebrations in Ross-on-Wye, organised by resident Margaret Gabb, Brian Jackson's poetic tribute penned for the Queen's jubilee was featured, a piece which had previously garnered appreciation from the monarch herself.
Ich Dien
Brian Jackson - May 6, 2023
'Ich Dien' the Prince declared, 'Ich Dien'
I serve my people and my Queen.'
And so he did.
Through thick and thin,
Through rise and fall
And all life's trials,
For 50 years and more
He faced them all.
----------
And through her reign
While dear Mamma was Queen
He grew to serve,
His motto was 'Ich Dien.'
----------
'til now!
His time has come.
(Mamma no longer there)
The Prince now takes her role,
The Monarch's son,
king,
heir.
----------
The motto passes to his son,
And thus the words 'Ich Dien'
Are carried on.
And in the Abbey too, enthroned,
As 'Vivat' came the cry,
We hear the King affirm,
'To serve you still I vow,
And shall do 'till I die,'
----------
The promise, (like an echo from a distant Celtic dream)
Lives on, renewed in
Our new King:
----------
'ICH DIEN'.