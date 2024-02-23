The COMMUNITY of Hereford Cathedral were delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Duke & Duchess of Gloucester this week.
They began their visit last Monday (February 19) in the cathedral nave where they were introduced to a host of civic guests including The High Sheriff of Herefordshire, The Bishop of Hereford and representatives of Herefordshire Council.
After being introduced to The Dean of Hereford, The Very Reverend Sarah Brown, the visit continued into the cathedral quire where a brief performance of the Father Willis organ was given by assistant director of music, Peter Dyke.
The group were also given a demonstration of the Chamber Organ by director of music, Geraint Bowen.
The group then separated into two with HRH the Duchess of Gloucester, who is Royal Patron of the Cathedral Music Trust, visiting the Song School in College Cloisters to meet the cathedral’s music scholars.
HRH the Duke of Gloucester was taken around the cathedral by Chief Operating Officer Chris Milton to view some of the architectural highlights of the building.
The group reconvened in the Mappa Mundi and Chained Library where they were invited to view Illuminate, the latest exhibition curated by the Library and Archives team.
After meeting volunteers and viewing artefacts selected by the cathedral archivist, TRH departed for Gloucester Cathedral where they were attending Evensong later in the day.
The Very Revd Sarah Brown said: “It was a pleasure to welcome TRH The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to Hereford Cathedral.
“Known for their passionate support of cathedrals across the country, we were delighted to be able to share some of our musical and architectural treasures with the Duke and Duchess this afternoon.
“We are immensely grateful for their continuing celebration of cathedrals and their associated heritage; and for taking the time to visit us in Hereford.”