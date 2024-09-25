Regina Reyes, Clinical Research Nurse Specialist at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said: “We felt a deep sense of belonging and appreciation as we were surrounded by so many Filipino nurses. It was even more special that this event coincided with ESEA Heritage Month (East and Southeast Asian Heritage Month), which celebrates the rich history, culture, and contributions of East and Southeast Asian communities. Being there during such a significant month added a deeper layer of pride, as we continue to highlight and honour the essential role of Filipino nurses in the UK and beyond."