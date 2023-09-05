AN investigation has been launched after five dead puppies were found dumped in Newent Lake at the end of August.
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a concerned member of the public found the dogs, thought to be Staffordshire bull terriers, in the lake near the town centre on Saturday, August 26 at around 3.40pm.
The person removed them from the water and contacted the RSPCA, who arrived soon after to investigate.
RSPCA inspector Jon Ratcliffe, who is investigating after retrieving the puppies bodies from the water, said: “This must have been a shocking discovery.
“I want to thank the kind-hearted caller who notified us and removed the bodies until we were able to collect them and have them examined by the vet.
“The poor puppies’ bodies were found in the water, with one placed inside a white sock.
“They still had their umbilical cords attached.
“We think it is likely the pups were dumped at this location in the hours of days leading up to their discovery and I am eager to speak to anyone who has any information as to who these pups may have belonged to, or if they saw anyone acting suspiciously at the location.
“Anyone with information can contact me in complete confidence through our inspector’s appeal line number on 0300 123 8018.”
The charity has recently launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse, and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.
Sadly the RSPCA receives around 91,500 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 5,300 reports of deliberate animal cruelty.
But in the summer calls soar to 8,400 each month - a heartbreaking 274 reports every day.
Jon added: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.
“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis. Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”
The charity says £2 could help to provide a meal for a cat or dog in their care; £6 could help pay to feed a dog for a day; £10 could help pay towards bandages for a cat or dog; £15 could help pay for a cat or dog’s clinical exam; £20 could help pay towards a bird catching kit; £30 could help pay for a life jacket for an inspector; £100 could help pay towards water rescue equipment; and £500 could kit out a 4x4 inspector van.