NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has appointed Sarah Truelove as its new Chief Executive, starting the role this summer.
The Board said Sarah has substantial leadership experience over a 30-year career in the NHS, including several years at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Sarah said:“I am thrilled to be joining NHS Gloucestershire and the One Gloucestershire Integrated Care System at such an important time for health and care.
“There is no doubt that the coming years are going to present huge service and financial challenges for the NHS and care partners as we continue recovery, deliver on the health priorities of local people and prepare the ground for a strong and sustainable NHS longer term.”