THE emerging musical talent of some of the Forest’s brass bands was showcased at Scarr Bandstand on Saturday (June 28).
The free Rising Stars concert at the Sling bandstand was an opportunity to hear music from the Lydbrook, Lydney and Ross training bands and Cinderford Academy.
They played a wide variety of music and came together with each of the conductors – Joey Prescott of Cinderford, Robert Morgan of Lydbrook , Kevin Ford of Lydney and Julian Gren of Ross – taking a section,
Averil Kear, who was MC for the concert, sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Royal Forest of Dean, also announced that work is set to start on a permanent roof over the performance area later this year.
Lydbrook Band playing an operatic medley. (Forest Review)
Lydbrook conductor Robert Morgan encourages some audience participation. (Forest Review)
The Ross band plays I Want To Hold Your Hand by The Beatles (Forest Review)
Ross Town Band playing The Beatles' I Want To Hold Your Hand. (Forest Review)
Lydney Training Band played a selection based on music from the first Pirates of the Caribbean film. (Forest Review)
Is This the Way to Amarillo played by Lydney Training Band. (Forest Review)
Cinderford Academy Band playing Bohemian Rhapsody. (Forest Review)
Cinderford conductor Joey Prescott challenges the audience to name the tunes in the Disney medley the band had played. (Forest Review)
Lydney musicians playing Connecticut Capers in the finale. (Forest Review)
The concert ended with a singalong to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline. (Forest Review)
Cinderford trombonists playing a Disney medley. (Forest Review)
