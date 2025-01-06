A SCHOOL has suffered flooding for the third time this winter, with some of its grounds and infant school car park and the main access road under water.
There were no signs of pupils attending Monmouth's Osbaston Primary beside the River Monnow this morning though, as they don't return to school until tomorrow (Tuesday, January 7).
Osbaston Road is closed from the Hereford Road to the bottom of the school, with flooding from Vauxhall Bridge to past the Mill House to the junction with Forge Road, which is also under water.
Upriver, the Monnow has burst its banks at several points, with the quick thaw of yesterday’s snow swelling streams feeding the river.
There are also reports of floods on the town's Wonastow Road this morning, in Rockfield by the church and in the Tregate bridge area, while a tree has come down between Redbrook and Bigsweir Bridge on the Wye Valley Road.
Other roads reportedly affected by floods overnight included Skew bridge, between Raglan and Dingestow, the main road into Dingestow by the garages,
Blue Door Lane and Jingle Street Bridge.
Parts of the Monmouth to Mitchel Troy road also have water on them, with water close to flooding the Trothy Bridge again beside the civic tip and recycling centre.