The Haberdashers’ Monmouth School group headed for the field studies council centre at Nettlecombe Court in North Somerset.
The trip offered a valuable hands-on experience that combined academic challenge with teamwork, fresh air and plenty of fun.
Throughout the week, the group explored a wide range of physical and human geography topics.
These included regeneration in Taunton and Watchet, coastal processes at Porlock Bay, where there is a prehistoric submerged forest, and coastal management strategies in Minehead.
The field trip played a key role in their A-Level Geography course by contributing directly to the non-examined assessment which makes up 20 per cent of the final grade.
One geography prefect said: “It was such a great opportunity to see the topics we’ve studied come to life.
“You really understand things better when you’re standing in the place you’ve been learning about.”
Students took part in practical fieldwork learning how to carry out beach profiling, flood-risk mapping and re-photography.
The techniques gave them the skills they used for their independent investigations, with a series of workshops which helped them understand how to analyse and present their data.
Their sessions focused on statistical methods, Geographic information systems and effective data presentation.
The students found time to still relax and have fun, in the evenings they played rugby on the front lawn and competed over Wordle, connections and sporcle challenges inside the centre.
Head of Geography Scott Rentell said: “This kind of immersive experience is incredibly valuable. It deepens their understanding of complex geographical concepts, but it also builds confidence, independence and teamwork.
“Students have learnt many added skills since the field trip giving them a clear sense of direction for their NEA coursework and memories.”