A UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire swimming programme will benefit from a share of £100,000, as part of a national initiative supporting Team GB and ParalympicsGB.
The Swim 4 All scheme provides students and staff with access to social swimming sessions and swimming lessons, led by qualified student coaches from the UniSport team. It offers support to overcome obstacles to participation, such as a lack of confidence around water, being unable to swim, or concerns about swimwear.
Former British Para-swimmer George Kelman-Johns, who co-founded Swim 4 All while studying at the university, was awarded a £9,959 grant from the ChangeMakers initiative to support the student-led scheme in 2025.
In partnership with National Lottery operator Allwyn, Team GB, and ParalympicsGB, the ChangeMakers initiative is providing a total of £100,000 for 16 Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes to support community activities this year.
George Kelman-Johns, leader of the initiative and a 2024 BSc (Hons) Physical Education and Coaching graduate, said: “I’m extremely proud and absolutely delighted to have been selected as a recipient of funding from the ChangeMakers initiative to enable the Swim 4 All scheme to go from strength to strength.
“As we aim to encourage more people to be more active more often, the grant will help to fund pool hire, coaching and new equipment so we can continue to support students and staff to enjoy the benefits of swimming within a friendly, inclusive and relaxed environment.
“Whether they’re just enjoying being in the pool with friends, or having swimming lessons with a qualified coach, we want everyone to have a positive time and to look forward to spending time in the water.”
UoG students and staff pay £10 a year to take part in Swim 4 All, with the money going towards supporting the university’s successful swimming programme.