The Sixth Form Prize for RS Rosie Powell. The Lower School Prize for Science Isabelle Davies. The Upper School Prize for Science Lillian Bird. The Sixth Form Prize for Science Kate Rogers. The Upper School Prize for Social Science Imogen Helm. The Sixth Form Prize for Social Science Jessica James. The Lower School Prize for Design & Technology Ben Davis. The Upper School Prize for Design & Technology Nanci Edward. The Sixth Form Prize for Design & Technology Hotaru Hussey. The Upper School Prize for Business Studies Tamara Snell. The Sixth Form Prize for Business Studies Isobel Saunders. The Lower School for Computing Alisia Bailey. The Upper School Prize for Computing Archie Barrell. The Sixth Form Prize for Computing Ethan Walters. The Lower School Prize for Music Sam Deighton. The Upper School Prize for Music Freya Piper. The Sixth Form Prize for Music Noah Ryder. The Lower School Prize for Art Evelyn Marriner-Williams. The Upper School Prize for Art Sophia Biggs. The Sixth Form Prize for Art Elvis Rawlins