Sedbury woman jailed for ‘flagrant disregard’ of court orders
A 45-year-old Sedbury woman has been jailed for eight months for driving while disqualified and breaching two previous suspended prison sentences.
Cheltenham magistrates said that Victoria Farrell of Park View, Sedbury, had shown ‘flagrant disregard’ for court orders by committing the offence in an Audi on the B4228 at Sling, on August 30. She admitted the charge.
Farrell also admitted having no insurance for the vehicle and she accepted that she was in breach of suspended sentences passed by Gwent magistrates in January for twice driving while disqualified, speeding, having no third party insurance, failing to provide a urine sample, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of diamorphine and drug driving.
The magistrates sentenced her to 16 weeks jail for the latest offences and banned her from driving for five years. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £154.
She must serve 18 weeks of the suspended sentences consecutively, meaning her total prison time is 34 weeks.
