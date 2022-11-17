Several Forest bus routes saved by new providers
SEVERAL Forest of Dean bus routes that were set to be withdrawn by Stagecoach have been saved by new providers, the county council has announced.
But not all of the lost routes could be replaced, and alternative transport options are now being promoted in their stead.
Stagecoach served notice in October to withdraw the 25 Mitcheldean, Cinderford and Coleford service, the 710 in Cinderford town, the 748 Westbury to Blaisdon, the 27 from Cinderford to Lydney via Parkend, the 755 in Lydney town and the 761 Beachley, Sedbury and Chepstow service from Sunday (November 20).
But the council say they “acted quickly” to secure replacements and as a result have managed to protect around 350,000 of the half a million journeys which would have been affected by the cuts.
Among those that have been wholly replaced is the 755 Lydney town to Primrose Hill service, which is being run by community operator Lydney Dial-a-Ride on an unchanged timetable from Monday (November 21).
A replacement for the 761 Beachley to Chepstow has also been secured, along with the 27 Cinderford, Parkend to Lydney.
Additionally, the Lydney to Chepstow section of the former 24 service, which also used to go to Cinderford, has been replaced, while a new 24 between Coleford, Cinderford and Gloucester will be operated by Stagecoach, replacing journeys on the current 25.
However, no bids were received for the 710 Cinderford town service, with the council’s on-demand service The Robin and Lydney Dial-a-Ride being promoted as alternatives.
And no arrangements have been made for the lost 748 Westbury to Blaisdon either.
Stagecoach said in October that it was making the cuts to “minimise the impact” of both the pandemic and a national drivers’ shortage on other services in the county.
The council is encouraging people affected to make use of alternative services, while “personal transport planners” will also be on hand, on 0871 200 22 33, for those who need extra help.
Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and transport, said: “I promised communities across Gloucestershire that we would work tirelessly to avoid people being left isolated when these routes were cut by Stagecoach.
“In an extremely challenging context, the team have been able to save 350,000, about 70%, of these journeys. Where no bus provider could be found, we are promoting alternative transport solutions such as dial-a-ride, community transport and the new ‘Robin’ service.
“Stagecoach have left many communities across the county high and dry.
“This is unacceptable to the county council and it’s one of the reasons why I reported Stagecoach to the Traffic Commissioner.
“We are not prepared to let Stagecoach get away with treating communities this way.
“The people of Gloucestershire deserve better, and I will remain steadfast in my commitment to them and my efforts in delivering public transport that works.”
Forest of Dean District Councillor for Lydney North, Cllr Harry Ives, posted following the announcement that the 755 had been saved: “I am extremely pleased and cannot thank my colleagues Cllr Alan Preest and Cllr Philip Robinson highly enough.
“Thanks must also go to Lydney Dial-A-Ride and Louise Currie for their involvement. The damage from Stagecoach’s appalling decision will not affect Primrose Hill.”
