SEVERAL schools are closed today or shutting early due to the snow.
Monmouth Comprehensive School has taken the decision to close after morning school.
They posted shortly before lunchtime: “Following updates from School Transport/Highways School advising us of worsening conditions this pm we have made the decision to close early today, to avoid the risk of students or staff being stranded later on or facing unsafe transport conditions.”
They told parents: “Please check your emails for more info.”
Caldicot School was closed from the start of the day for Years 7, 8 and 9, while Cross Ash Primary was also shut.
Those shutting at lunchtime included Llantilio Pertholey Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Ffin and Goytre Fawr Primary.
Over the county border in Herefordshire, Llangrove CofE Primary near Monmouth closed at noon, alongside Lea Primary and St Joseph’s RC Primary in Ross-on-Wye.
Llangrove posted: “As the snow is now falling heavier and settling on the road we have made the decision to close at 12 noon today, Wednesday 8th March 2023.”
St Joseph’s originally posted: “Bore da on this snowy start to the day. School will be open. Please take care on the Avenue and on the side roads. If anything changes we’ll keep you updated.”
It then added: “We are closing at 12 noon today as there is heavy snow forecast. Please check again for further updates.”
Further updates at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/school-updates/ and www.herefordshire.gov.uk/schools-education/school-closures