FIVE friends left the Aust Services, in the shadow of the first Severn Bridge, aiming to cycle the 210 miles (340km) to Cemaes Bay on Anglesey in less than a day.
Mark Jordan, of Caldicot and friends, Neil Atherton, Martin Colston, Viktoriia Gudyma, Rog Davis and Sean Bird set off across the bridge at midnight today (Saturday, May 20) aiming to be in the picturesque North Wales village by around 8pm tonight.
The original plan had been to set off around 4am but they moved it back by four hours after the landlord of the Stag Inn in Cemaes Bay – Wales's most northerly pub – promised them a welcoming party of locals.
The idea came from electrician Mark to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.
Their route took them through the Wye Valley to Monmouth and then onto Hay-on-Wye, Newton, towards Lake Bala and the Hirnant Pass – the highest point on the ride at 1, 702ft (510m).
They then pass through Betws-y-Coed and cross the Menai Bridge onto Anglesey.
The riders were being supported by Mark's wife Marta who was following in a car.
The ride has already surpassed its £1,000 target for the Alzheimer's Society.