A HUGELY popular charity motorbike ride along Severnside will return to its traditional start at Aust Services for the first time in five years.
The Hoggin’ cross-border charity motorcycle event, which takes riders from the English side of the old Severn Bridge and into Wales, has been a fixture in the motorcyclists’ calendar since 2000, attracting thousands of riders from across Wales and England.
The 2024 Hoggin’ event, which is now organised by Caldicot Motorcycle Club will be held on Sunday, October 13 with a 1970s theme starting at the Severn View Services.
It will raise money for Wales Air Ambulance, Caldicot Foodbank and Gympanzees, a charity dedicated to providing tailored facilities for exercise, play and friendship for disabled children, young people and their families.
It is raising £10.8 million to create a purpose-built facility at Aust.
Caldicot Motorcycle Club stepped in at the last minute to organise the Hoggin’ event in 2023, and are fully in charge this year.
Caldicot Motorcycle Club Secretary, Dawn Jones, said: “Hoggin’ has been a big part of the biker community for many years.
“Unfortunately, it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, and then fell by the wayside the following year. We were all so disappointed.
“So Caldicot Motorcycle Club stepped in for the 2023 event. We couldn’t let it die without a fight.
“Due to bridge closures, we weren’t able to ride across the bridge last year, but Chepstow Garden Centre very kindly allowed us to use their car park as a starting point, and around 500 riders took part, raising £1,300 for Wales Air Ambulance.
“We’re delighted to announce that this year’s Hoggin’ will start at Aust Services. Watching the faces of the children from Gympanzees light up with joy and excitement at seeing the motorcycles today has been fantastic.
“We’re so grateful to Gympanzees for saddling up with us and making this possible.”
Fran Garland, Chief Operations Officer for Gympanzees, said:
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the starting point for the Hoggin’ 2024 event! We know the site means a lot to the club and we’re delighted to welcome them ‘home’. We’re sure many of the families we support will be very excited to see such a spectacle at Gympanzees.”
Caldicot Motorcycle Club President, Colin Jones, continued:
“Caldicot celebrates 50 years of town status this year – and that’s where Hoggin’ will be ending, in Caldicot town centre, with music and fun for all the family.
“There’s something really special about riding in convoy with thousands of other bikers. The noise, the spectacle, the people lining the streets to cheer and wave, and bikers waving back. It’s noisy, yes, but it’s also very moving, very visual and something which bikers and non-bikers can share.
“The Covid years were tough on us all. We’re a family run motorcycle club, we support local causes, and we’re keen to kick-start better times here in our home town of Caldicot. This year, we’re determined to fill Caldicot with bikes, to get people out and about enjoying our lovely town, and to put a smile on people’s faces.
“All profit from the Hoggin’ event will be divided between the Wales Air Ambulance, who give so selflessly when our fellow humans are in need, to Caldicot Food Bank who support our townspeople, and to Gympanzees to support their amazing plan for disabled children and their families. All accounts and receipts will be available for scrutiny after the event.
“Caldicot Motorcycle Club hope to see you all at Aust Services on October 13 for a great day of riding, music and fun for all.”