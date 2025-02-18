NINE sheep were seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by a dog.
Officers from Gloucestershire Police’s rural crime team were called to Blakeney on Wednesday morning (February 12) to an incident where several sheep had been attacked by a dog.
It was reported that a small black and tan coloured bull terrier-sized dog had attacked sheep, seriously injuring nine of them.
The stress and injuries caused to these animals could potentially result in fatalities.
The rural crime team is also investigating other reports of livestock worrying at Popes Hill and Tibberton
Police are reminding dog owners to be responsible and keep their dogs on a lead while near farm animals.
Livestock worrying is a crime and can include dogs attacking animals physically, running after them/chasing the sheep around, especially when they are carrying lambs or there are young lambs within the flock.
Dog faeces left on grazing land may also carry disease which can kill sheep and affect unborn lambs.
Officers are asking anyone with information on the Blakeney incident or who knows the owner of the bull terrier to make contact.
Information can be provided to police online by quoting incident 69 of February 12 on the force website: www.gloucestershire.police.uk
Dog owners must ensure a field or area has no livestock in it before letting their dog off the lead.
A landowner, as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep.