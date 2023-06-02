Bids to support the regeneration of both towns have been knocked back by the Westminster Government during two previous funding rounds – most recently in January – with an £11m plan for the regeneration of Monmouth town centre, including investment in the Shire Hall and the Market Hall rejected, alongside the £14m Caldicot scheme and plans to revamp Chepstow Train Station.
As well as a redevelopment of Caldicot Leisure Centre to create a wellbeing hub, the Severnside plan included the council buying up commercial properties from numbers seven to 43 Newport Road, and improvements to the town centre’s streets.
The Labour-run council has confirmed it intends only putting a “strengthened” Caldicot bid forward for the third round of funding, which it anticipates could open this summer.
But it has also said its priority for funding from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund should be its revamp of Monnow Street, the main shopping street in Monmouth.
That approach has now been backed by the council’s place scrutiny committee after it was briefed by deputy leader Paul Griffiths, who has cabinet responsibility for regeneration.
The Chepstow councillor said the Severnside Area Committee of local councillors has backed advancing the previous Caldicot bid and did not support “any radical rethink”.
The total cost of the last Caldicot bid was estimated at £24m, with a council contribution of around £1.9m, and the Levelling-Up fund, which is intended to support left behind or overlooked areas, had a maximum available of £20m for every project.
But, other than news of a third round of funding, Cllr Griffiths said there is little information available from the UK Government, though it’s understood the total available for Wales is likely to be £50m.
Caldicot Cross Labour member Jackie Strong welcomed news that the council had recognised strengthening the bid with a greater emphasis on health and wellbeing, including plans to be a dementia- and disabled-friendly town, as the key rationale for why it should be supported.
She suggested that could support provision of facilities such as a changing places, larger disabled toilets with enhanced facilities, in the Newport Road buildings such as the largest unit currently occupied by the Store 21 community shop.
The Monnow Street scheme, which the council has held a number of consultations on, intends improving the pavement and addressing draining issues while maintaining it as a street open to two-way traffic.
But Monmouth Chamber of Commerce has previously said that feedback from town centre traders about the proposals isn’t so positive.
The Welsh Government has allocated £44m for schemes in South East Wales, and is also running a competitive bidding process.
It’s estimated the plan for Monnow Street will cost more than £6m, with the council having to put in £1.8m.
Committee chair, Portskewett Conservative, Lisa Dymock said the committee backed the council’s approach, but had questions about resources and recognised that while regeneration is focused on towns, the rural economy shouldn’t be “neglected”.