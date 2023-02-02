THE High Sheriff of Gloucestershire, Air Marshal Sir Dusty Miller returned to St Briavels to visit once again the Ukraine Community Hub.
During the meeting at the Assembly Rooms he presented awards to the group and its organiser Karen Cockfield.
Sir Dusty was accompanied by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire Roger Deeks, who lives in Oldcroft.
The two dignitaries were treated to a delicious traditional Ukrainian meal cooked by a number of the members, before they sprang the double awards on the group and Karen in recognition of all the good work they do to support Ukraine refugees living across the region.
The hub has in excess of 100 regular Ukrainian members.
Pictured accepting the group award from Sir Dusty is six-year old Elif Yilmaz, who lives in St. Briavels.