AN unplanned change of date did not throw a spanner in the works at the Speech House vintage show on Sunday (August 20).
There were large numbers of exhibitors and visitors for the show organised by the Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club which normally takes place early in September.
Club chairman Colin Barber said: “I want to thank everyone who attended the Speech House show on Sunday.
“We are especially grateful to the volunteers who made the show possible, the exhibitors who brought their exhibits, the traders who added to the show atmosphere, and the musicians who entertained us.
“This year’s show was held earlier than expected, making it a more challenging event to set up due to the presence of four other shows running simultaneously in the area.
“Additionally, some exhibitors had already booked to attend regular shows.”
Hundreds of exhibits ranging from small stationary engines to massive traction engines.
There were parades of exhibits from the various sections in the main ring.