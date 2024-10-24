Forest of Dean District Council has granted South Gloucestershire and Stroud College £39,453 of the council’s Shared Prosperity funding to deliver training on green skills and renewable technologies, with the first of three courses due to start in November 2024.
Cabinet Member for Economy, Cllr Johnathan Lane said: “We want to help equip residents and employees across the Forest of Dean with new green skills to help decarbonise the economy.
“The courses on offer will help people with the skills and qualifications to further their electrical or plumbing career, or to learn new skills to pursue a new career direction, providing hands-on experience of working with the latest in renewable energy equipment.
“This is a fantastic opportunity and I’d recommend anyone who is interested in growing their knowledge of green energy to take a look and sign up.”
The funding comes from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and places, supporting local business, and people and skills.
There are three courses that are available to enrol for, including a free introductory course that prepares students and outlines what green skills are and what they can be used for. There are also two further bootcamp courses that focus on renewable energy technology, solar PV systems and air source heat pumps.
Laura Gaiger, Head of Projects and Business Development at SGS College, expressed excitement about the continued offering of these bootcamps. She noted that with the UK's goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050, such programmes are vital in preparing the workforce for the future.
“We are really pleased to be providing further green skills training after the success of the last Skills Bootcamps.
“With the UK's ambition of reach Net Zero by 2050, there is a huge amount of work to do, and programmes like this will enable people to learn more about the different career opportunities available to them.
“We have progression routes for learners to gain further qualifications, to either upskill in their current role, or retrain to work in the Green Skills sector.”