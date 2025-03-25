A glowing spiral of light which appeared in the sky across the UK and Ireland last night left local people wondering if aliens really exist.
Many turned to social media to post what they had spotted in the sky and ask for maybe more sensible explanations for the strange spiral
The phenomenon was seen above most of Monmouthshire, the Forest of Dean, Hereforshire, parts of Powys and mid and north Wales
According to the Met Office : “this is likely to be caused by the Space X Falcon 9 rocket which launched earlier yesterday.”
“The rockets frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky.”