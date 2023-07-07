A special environmental award was presented to volunteers from the Reuse Shops at two of Monmouthshire County Council's Household Waste and Recycling Centres.
There are two shops, at Five Lanes, Caerwent in the south of the county and Llanfoist near Abergavenny in the north.
Operatives at the centre keep an eye for items in good condition which are being disposed of and rescue them for sale in the reuse shops.
The money raised by the shops goes to plant trees in the county.
The award was presented by the Review's director of sales Paul Higman.