Herefordshire Council have published a list of roads due to be resurfaced this spring.
Amongst them are: New Road, Bromyard; Woodland View, Kyrle Street, Ryefield Road, Duxmere Drive, all in Ross-on-Wye; and White Rocks Road, Garway Hill.
The county council is making a significant investment in improving the infrastructure by embarking on a new resurfacing scheme.
This initiative, which involves working together with Balfour Beatty Living Places, aims to improve and maintain the highway network for those living, working, and traveling in Herefordshire.
With 21 road resurfacing schemes scheduled to be completed this spring, the county council is focused on maintaining a safe and reliable road network in the most cost-effective way possible.
The council uses data on the condition of the roads and their expected remaining lifespan to make informed decisions on which roads to resurface and which to maintain through reactive repairs.
Priority is given to roads that will benefit the most from resurfacing before they deteriorate and require more expensive repairs.
The council has made it easier for residents to stay up to date with the latest roadworks across the county. By visiting one.network, residents can find information on resurfacing and other roadworks. They can also set up email alerts to receive notifications about roadworks in their area.
It is important for residents to report issues on the highway, including potholes. To report such problems, residents can visit herefordshire.gov.uk/roads-1/report-problems-road or use the Reporting App.
Urgent issues can be reported by calling 01432 261800, and calls are answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The county council says it is committed to keeping residents informed about roadworks and improvements, and residents are encouraged to follow the Highways team on Facebook at Herefordshire Highways and on Twitter @HfdsStreets for the latest updates.